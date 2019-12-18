Post Malone, BTS and Alanis Morrissette Added to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Post Malone, BTS and Alanis Morrissette join an already loaded artist list!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest is a staple New Year's event in many households across the United States.

More artists have been added to an already loaded artist list; Post Malone, BTS and Alanis Morrissette. Alanis will perform alongside of the Broadway cast of "Jagged Little Pill."

BTS and Sam Hunt were also announced as artists. Post Malone has enjoyed a phenomenal calendar year and what a way for him to cap it off.

These artists join Q104 artists Dan and Shay, Ava Max and SHAED among others from Times Square, The Jonas Brothers in Miami, Usher and Sheryl Crow from New Orleans.

The fun kicks at 8 pm on New Year's Eve on ABC!