Prince Harry is Recording a Song... with BON JOVI!

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi are going to perform together at the 2020 Invictus Games. The song is going to serve as an anthem for the Invictus Games which is a paralympic style competition for military service members.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Bon Jovi are meeting at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London to re-record "Unbroken."

The song was originally in a film about veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

There is a teaser on Harry and Meghan's joint Instagram (@SussexRoyal) which has been seen over 4 million times.