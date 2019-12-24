Pattinson Doesn't Think He Can Act! We Beg To Differ

Being the star of the two highest-grossing franchises in Hollywood, actor Robert Pattinson is actually quite shy when it comes to his own opinion on his acting abilities. In an interview, he explained that he's "nervous on every single movie", that "he doesn't know how to act", and that there is no harsher critic than himself, so he doesn't have to worry about their opinions. As the star of the 'Twilight' series and the un-released film 'The Batman', we still love you, Robert. Keep doing what you do. You can check out the full story here.