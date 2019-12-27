Star Wars' Star Carrie Fisher Remembered 3 Years After Death
With many Star Wars fans likely having seen the latest installment in the Star Wars Skywalker Saga, "Star Wars Ep. IX: The Rise of Skywalker," in theaters this Christmas, seeing star actress late Carrie Fisher will strike a emotional chord with audiences, as on December 27th, it will be the third anniversary of her tragic passing in 2016.
Fans of General Organa took to Twitter to show their love for the fallen commander...
We miss you Carrie. Our princess, our rebel, our general.— --Ginna-- (@Ginna_RenSolo) December 27, 2019
------------------------#MayTheForceBeWithYou #CarrieFisher #PrincessLeia #GeneralLeia pic.twitter.com/XdzZZadGCV
Can’t believe it’s been 3 years since we lost The Legendary Carrie Fisher.— MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) December 27, 2019
She’ll always be royalty to me #CarrieFisher #WeMissYouCarrie #StarWars #PrincessLeia pic.twitter.com/XZfnfNKKYp
You will always be missed, never forgotten and forever loved. Rest in peace Carrie Fisher. @allontheboard #CarrieFisher #RestInPeace #RiPCarrieFisher #PrincessLeia #GeneralLeia #StarWars #OnThisDay #allontheboard pic.twitter.com/d3UKiRuxfg— All on the board (@allontheboard) December 27, 2019
✨carrie fisher✨— ------------ ----------------✨----IM SEEING HARRY (@7Osgucci) December 27, 2019
what an amazing woman, inspiration, icon & wholesome human being who I miss dearly, may she live on forever in all of our hearts,I aspire to be as amazing as she was & still is! miss you carrie x@starwars @HamillHimself #StarWars #PrincessLeia #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/e0BVaWr6bx
May the force be with you forever, Carrie, and may you rest in peace.