Star Wars' Star Carrie Fisher Remembered 3 Years After Death

December 27, 2019
The Jeremiah Show
The Original Star Wars Trio

Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment

With many Star Wars fans likely having seen the latest installment in the Star Wars Skywalker Saga, "Star Wars Ep. IX: The Rise of Skywalker," in theaters this Christmas, seeing star actress late Carrie Fisher will strike a emotional chord with audiences, as on December 27th, it will be the third anniversary of her tragic passing in 2016.

Fans of General Organa took to Twitter to show their love for the fallen commander...

May the force be with you forever, Carrie, and may you rest in peace.

 

Tags: 
Star Wars
movies
Entertainment
Princess Leia