Taylor Swift's Mom Is Battling A Brain Tumor
The star reveals in her Netflix doc that her mom is suffering from breast cancer, as well as a brain tumor
January 22, 2020
Music icon Taylor Swift reveals in her Netflix documentary "Miss Americana", the saddening news of her mother battling a brain tumor. It's been stated previous that Swift's mother has been battling breast cancer for sometime now as well. Taylor also covers the controversial CATS appearance, stating that she doesn't regret starring in the film. She will also being dropping new music in the documentary, set to be released January 31st, 2020. You can read more here.