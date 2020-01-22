Taylor Swift's Mom Is Battling A Brain Tumor

Music icon Taylor Swift reveals in her Netflix documentary "Miss Americana", the saddening news of her mother battling a brain tumor. It's been stated previous that Swift's mother has been battling breast cancer for sometime now as well. Taylor also covers the controversial CATS appearance, stating that she doesn't regret starring in the film. She will also being dropping new music in the documentary, set to be released January 31st, 2020. You can read more here.