Taylor Swift's Mom Is Battling A Brain Tumor

The star reveals in her Netflix doc that her mom is suffering from breast cancer, as well as a brain tumor

January 22, 2020
The Jeremiah Show
Taylor Swift and Mom

Cooper Neill / Stringer

Categories: 
Music News

Music icon Taylor Swift reveals in her Netflix documentary "Miss Americana", the saddening news of her mother battling a brain tumor. It's been stated previous that Swift's mother has been battling breast cancer for sometime now as well. Taylor also covers the controversial CATS appearance, stating that she doesn't regret starring in the film. She will also being dropping new music in the documentary, set to be released January 31st, 2020. You can read more here.

 

Tags: 
Taylor Swift
miss americana
Netflix
andrea swift brain tumor