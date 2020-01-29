WATCH: Morgan on The Bachelor!

Did you miss Morgan on the biggest show on television!?

We understand, some people just can't stomach watching a whole episode of The Bachelor... that's why we are here for YOU!

Our very own Morgan, and Channel 5's Jon Doss, took the role of announcers for The 2020 Bachelor Bowl, a group date where the contestants played a game of tackle football at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The teams were coached by NFL legends Josh Cribbs and Hanford Dixon.

Watch the video and keep an eye out for Morgan!