The Show Were He Went From Patriot To Pirate

Today on The Jeremiah Show, we celebrated more Hometown Heroes like Earl who works for Amazon and Sarah the Respiratory Therapist, who are both out there "Risking it for the Biscuit!" We also learned there's a Risk it for the Biscuit shirt out there!

Nominate Northeast Ohio's front line workers here to give them an on-air shoutout.

Have you heard the song on Tik Tok that is confusing everyone?

With Rob Gronkowski now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, has he come full circle? (cue Lion King music)

We also picked out the best team of Quarantine snacks and learned that Vern isn't a huge fan of Morgan's singing voice.

That and so much more in today's show podcast.