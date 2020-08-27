Jeremiah Talks To The Voice Of Bart Simpson, Nancy Cartwright

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission presented VoiceOver and Beyond: A Conversation with Nancy Cartwright, the Voice of Bart Simpson, hosted by our very own Jeremiah!

Jeremiah interviewed Cartwright for the first half of the event. They spoke about her education at Ohio University, getting her start in voiceover work, and even which Rugrat she played. Guests could “chat” questions through FB Live during the second half.

To watch the full interview with Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson, click here.