We are counting down the Top 40 songs of 2019! In place of the Top 20 Countdown the next to weeks, we'll give you the best songs of the year.

On Saturday, December 21st, we'll count down from Number 40 to Number 21.

Then on Saturday, December 28th, we'll give you the Top 20 songs of 2019!

Vote now, and listen to Q104 to hear the results!