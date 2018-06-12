© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Thirty Seconds To Mars Set List Sneak Peek

June 12, 2018
We're so excited for Saturday night at Blossom Music Center when Walk The Moon opens up for Jared Leto's Thirty Seconds to Mars!

If you're expecting to hear the hits, you're in luck!

Here's the main act, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and what their set might look like:

  1. Monolith
  2. Up in the Air
  3. Kings and Queens
  4. This is War
  5. Dangerous Night
  6. Hail to the Victor
  7. Do or Die
  8. The Kill (Bury Me)
  9. Stay [Rihanna cover]
  10. One Track Mind
  11. Rescue Me
  12. Walk On Water
  13. Closer to the Edge

And Q104 darling Walk The Moon will also be in the house before Leto and co., and play all of our favorites.

  1. One Foot
  2. Lisa Baby
  3. Portugal
  4. Tightrope
  5. Different Colors
  6. Surrender
  7. Avalanche
  8. Kamikaze
  9. Shut Up and Dance
  10. Headphones
  11. Anna Sun

Have fun on Saturday!

