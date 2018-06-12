Thirty Seconds To Mars Set List Sneak Peek
June 12, 2018
We're so excited for Saturday night at Blossom Music Center when Walk The Moon opens up for Jared Leto's Thirty Seconds to Mars!
If you're expecting to hear the hits, you're in luck!
Here's the main act, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and what their set might look like:
- Monolith
- Up in the Air
- Kings and Queens
- This is War
- Dangerous Night
- Hail to the Victor
- Do or Die
- The Kill (Bury Me)
- Stay [Rihanna cover]
- One Track Mind
- Rescue Me
- Walk On Water
- Closer to the Edge
And Q104 darling Walk The Moon will also be in the house before Leto and co., and play all of our favorites.
- One Foot
- Lisa Baby
- Portugal
- Tightrope
- Different Colors
- Surrender
- Avalanche
- Kamikaze
- Shut Up and Dance
- Headphones
- Anna Sun
Have fun on Saturday!