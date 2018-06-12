Thirty Seconds To Mars Set List Sneak Peek

We're so excited for Saturday night at Blossom Music Center when Walk The Moon opens up for Jared Leto's Thirty Seconds to Mars!

If you're expecting to hear the hits, you're in luck!

Here's the main act, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and what their set might look like:

Monolith Up in the Air Kings and Queens This is War Dangerous Night Hail to the Victor Do or Die The Kill (Bury Me) Stay [Rihanna cover] One Track Mind Rescue Me Walk On Water Closer to the Edge

And Q104 darling Walk The Moon will also be in the house before Leto and co., and play all of our favorites.

One Foot Lisa Baby Portugal Tightrope Different Colors Surrender Avalanche Kamikaze Shut Up and Dance Headphones Anna Sun

Have fun on Saturday!