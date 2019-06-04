‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’ Gets Spine-Crawling Official Trailer

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark is a three-part series of horror books that’s likely the cause of any kid born after 1981’s nightmares. The books, written by Alvin Schwartz, were made up a series of incredibly chilling short stories geared towards children.

While the original series was at least arguably tame enough for kids to read, there’s no way the upcoming film will land anywhere under a PG-13 rating.

The first trailer for the film produced by Guillermo Del Toro gives a look into how many of the iconic stories they’re planning on packing into one film. From the woman who lost her big toe to the scarecrow that bites back, there are plenty of reasons you’ll never sleep again.

A spin on the book weaves the seemingly disconnected stories together by introducing the concept of the stories coming to life after they’ve been read. Each chapter pertains to a real person’s fate, and once the book has been opened, it can’t be stopped.

Watch the official trailer in the video above and revisit the teaser trailer below.