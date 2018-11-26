The 1975 Deliver Gospel-Tinged Cover of Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next”

The 1975 recently made another visit to BBC Radio 1’s live lounge, following up their previous covers of some of the biggest pop hits including One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”

This time, the British band teased a cover of a song about gratitude. Matty Healy dove into the unexpected choice by noting his appreciation and respect for the artist, giving her a nod for how she’s handled having “a right old tough time” and praising her incredible vocals.

Without actually saying the title, he then dove into an incredible performance of Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next.” Far different from a typical The 1975 song, this rendition is characterized by a chorus of powerful backing vocals, a strong bass line and accenting horns. Watch the fantastic cover below:

The band also recently debuted a playful video for single “Sincerity Is Scary,” a track off of their quickly approaching November 30 album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

Watch him happily dance down the sidewalk in the new video: