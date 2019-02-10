2019 GRAMMY Awards Full List of Winners
Updating Live
Music's biggest night is finally here! The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8PM and winners are already rolling in. Despite some mild drama before the awards show, early wins include a huge take home from Ariana Grande. Along with highlights like honoring the late Chris Cornell, other noteworthy wins include a tie in the Best Rap Performance category.
Get a full list of winners from the 61st Annual GRAMMYs here, updating live.
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” - Lady Gaga
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Shallow” - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Sweetener - Ariana Grande
“When Bad Does Good” - Chris Cornell
“Masseduction” - Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
From the Fires - Greta Van Fleet
Colors - Beck
“Best Part” - H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Everything Is Love - The Carters
Best Rap Performance (TIE)
“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak
Best Country Solo Performance
“Butterflies” - Kacey Musgraves
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Emanon - The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Latin Pop Album
Sincera - Claudia Brant
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Aztlán - Zoé
Best Americana Album
By the Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Shallow” - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video
“This Is America” - Childish Gambino
Best Comedy Album
Equanimity & the Bird Revelation - Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
The Band’s Visit - Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist
Best Instrumental Composition
“Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)” - Terence Blanchard
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Stars and Stripes Forever” - John Daversa
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Spiderman Theme” - Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman and Justin Wilson, arrangers
Best Recording Package
“Masseduction” - Willo Perron, art director
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic - Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Al Yankovic, art directors
Best Album Notes
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - David Evans, album notes writer
Best Historical Album
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - William Ferris, April Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical