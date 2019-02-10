2019 GRAMMY Awards Full List of Winners

Music's biggest night is finally here! The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8PM and winners are already rolling in. Despite some mild drama before the awards show, early wins include a huge take home from Ariana Grande. Along with highlights like honoring the late Chris Cornell, other noteworthy wins include a tie in the Best Rap Performance category.

Get a full list of winners from the 61st Annual GRAMMYs here, updating live.

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” - Lady Gaga

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Shallow” - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sweetener - Ariana Grande

Best Rock Performance

“When Bad Does Good” - Chris Cornell

Best Rock Song

“Masseduction” - Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Best Rock Album

From the Fires - Greta Van Fleet

Best Alternative Music Album

Colors - Beck

Best R&B Performance

“Best Part” - H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything Is Love - The Carters

Best Rap Performance (TIE)

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak

Best Country Solo Performance

“Butterflies” - Kacey Musgraves

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Emanon - The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Latin Pop Album

Sincera - Claudia Brant

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Aztlán - Zoé

Best Americana Album

By the Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Shallow” - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video

“This Is America” - Childish Gambino

Best Comedy Album

Equanimity & the Bird Revelation - Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

The Band’s Visit - Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist

Best Instrumental Composition

“Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)” - Terence Blanchard

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Stars and Stripes Forever” - John Daversa

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Spiderman Theme” - Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman and Justin Wilson, arrangers

Best Recording Package

“Masseduction” - Willo Perron, art director

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic - Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Al Yankovic, art directors

Best Album Notes

Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - David Evans, album notes writer

Best Historical Album

Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - William Ferris, April Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical