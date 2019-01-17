5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford Gets Engaged to Crystal Leigh

5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford and girlfriend of three years Crystal Leigh are officially engaged!

The big moment took place in one of the most romantic settings possible. With a sunset that looked like a watercolor painting serving as their backdrop, Clifford proposed at Ungasan Clifftop Resort in Bali.

As reported by Us Weekly, they recreated the moment of their first kiss as “Medicine” by The 1975 played in the background. They were celebrating their 3-year anniversary with the help of loved ones, an acclaimed chef, and printed photographs to remind them of some of their most special moments.

See the surreal photos of their fairy tale moment here: