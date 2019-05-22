Anne-Marie Pauses Show to Hug Crying Young Fans In Front Row

Have you ever been so overwhelmed with excitement at a concert that you’re literally driven to tears? If not, you’re probably not going to the right shows.

Two young girls at Anne-Marie’s Tuesday, May 21 Bournemouth, UK show were hit with just that feeling. The “FRIENDS” signer shared a video of the super sweet fans to Twitter.

“Had to stop the show yesterday for a moment to give these beauts a hug,” she explained of the moment she jumped off the stage to check on them. “Wanted to make sure they were happy even though I saw tears! Moments like this remind me how happy making music makes me.”

Had to stop the show yesterday for a moment to give these beauts a hug. Wanted to make sure they were happy even though I saw tears! Moments like this remind me how happy making music makes me. pic.twitter.com/FsA9KgzLtx — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) May 22, 2019

We’re not crying, just allergies…

The last time we caught up with Anne-Marie, she threw it back to “2002” and talked about her heartwarming friendship with Ed Sheeran.