Ariana Grande’s Ponytail Comes Alive In New Jimmy Fallon Sketch
Watch the hilarious 'Tonight Show' sketch here
September 6, 2018
Aside from her incredible music and adorable personality, one of Ariana Grande’s most well-known features is her iconic ponytail.
Related: Ariana Grande Sings Bieber, Fall Out Boy, Whitney Houston, & Unreleased Music
In a hilarious new sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ariana’s signature hairstyle develops a mind of its own. Need a drink? An autograph? A hero? No problem, her ponytail’s got it.
“Wait Ariana, when did this whole thing with your hair start?” “I mean... I’ve like always worn it in a ponytail.” She’s not wrong.
Watch the wonderfully ridiculous sketch below: