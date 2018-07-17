Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan Share “Dance To This” Video Teaser
The video drops THIS Thursday (July 19)
July 17, 2018
The prince and princess of pop recently came together to produce one of the most highly-anticipated singles of the year.
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande’s “Dance To This” has a music video coming very soon.
The hype built was more than well-deserved and the groovy tune they delivered exceeded expectations. Now, we’ll be getting a visual to accompany the bop this Thursday (July 19).
Troye took to Instagram to share a clip from the upcoming video, showing what looks to be a nursing home where the pair performs. Watch below:
-- DANCE TO THIS MUSIC VIDEO - 9AM PT THURSDAY 19 JULY -- @arianagrande @bardiazeinali