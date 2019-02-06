The Chainsmokers Tease Five New Songs With Juice WRLD, 5 Seconds of Summer Collab Coming Tomorrow
The duo has so much exciting work coming, we can't keep up
The Chainsmokers are gearing up for a bunch of incredible collabs. Along with the totally unexpected teasing of a song with Blink-182, the producer duo is also gearing up for drops featuring Juice WRLD and 5 Seconds of Summer.
After cryptic teasing on social media, The Chainsmokers have revealed that they’re officially teaming up with Australian pop princes 5 Seconds of Summer. The song, “Who Do You Love,” is coming February 7 at 8AM ET.
Tomorrow 8AM EST with our buddies @5sos! https://t.co/We9NbBcdXW pic.twitter.com/WBYdNwrcmf— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 6, 2019
Along with the track that sounds like it’ll perfectly combine their two sounds, The Chainsmokers are also hinting at a whole folder of tracks with Juice WRLD coming soon. The highly-anticipated project was just confirmed by the group, explaining that one song is completely finished while another four are in the works.
A full The Chainsmokers x Juice WRLD vibey EP? Yes. Please. With our upcoming AMA with The Chainsmokers, maybe we can get to the bottom of what they're planning together...
So @JuiceWorlddd what’s good pic.twitter.com/KiER1JHNVR— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 1, 2019
1 completely finished song and 4 other really vibey ones https://t.co/tK2Hq0NiyH— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 5, 2019