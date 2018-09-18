David Harbour of ‘Stranger Things’ Officiates Fan’s Wedding

Stranger Things' David Harbour is known for keeping his promises and, when Twitter comes through, he’s left doing everything from taking senior photos with a fan to officiating a wedding.

Harbour presented a fan with the challenge of getting 125K retweets to have him officiate her wedding and was left regretting his proposition after less than 24 hours.

Ericka quickly exceeded the 125K requirement, leaving Harbour with only the simple tasks of getting ordained, flying out to her wedding and officiating it in the middle of Stranger Things filming.

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

Dammit. Not even 24hours. You’re kidding me. @ErickaElizabth DM me please to get the ball rolling. I’m making it seriously hard next time, internet, this is not over between us... https://t.co/Ht0kDCl5hz — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 18, 2018

The actor kept his promise, officiating the wedding dressed as his character Chief Jim Hopper. If you’re gonna be famous, this is the way to do it.