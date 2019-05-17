Does Halsey’s “Nightmare” Video Reveal an October Album Release Date?

Her fierce new song dives into a dark era

May 17, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

“I could play nice or I could be a bully / I’m tired and angry but somebody should be,” Halsey snaps on her punchy new song “Nightmare.”

Halsey is here and more fierce than ever before. “Nightmare” comes as the perfect follow-up to the raw and emotional “Without Me,” showing how she’s grown since a rough breakup with glowing confidence and a fearless attitude no one can touch.

After revisiting her first two albums with a two-night run at New York City’s Webster Hall, Halsey is back with a song that’s unlike anything she’s released before. Unapologetic lyrics kick off a punk-tinged era that has Halsey revisiting her emo days while still moving her forward to a tier of her own.

A statement-making video accompanies the song and drives the girl power message home. Clips reminiscent of the ‘90s grunge era show a crew of rebellious “little ladies” taking over the streets while casually demolishing the patriarchy. Watch in the video above.

Along with the story told in the video, a clip of Halsey taking a mug shot seems to tease her third album’s release date. “H3 / A1” points to it being Hasley’s third album and Ashley’s first. 10-2019 suggests an October release date while the bottom letters unscramble to read “MANIC.”  

