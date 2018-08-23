Drake Gets Custom “North Side Edition” 'Monopoly' Game

At Drake’s August 21 Toronto show, highlights included a surprise appearance from Travis Scott and a super special homecoming gift from the venue.

In a quote about rekindling his acting career, the 6ix God responded with “Have you ever played Monopoly and won? I’m all across the board.” Now, he’s quite literally all across the board.

Toronto's Scotia Bank Arena welcomed Drake back with a custom version of Monopoly. The one-of-a-kind board game is packed full of Drizzy refences, spanning all the way from a wheelchair piece that gives a nod to his Degrassi stint to a “God’s Plan” card deck.

Get a look at the sleek, black and gold “North Side” edition of Monopoly below.

Custom North Side Edition Monopoly board made for the one & only 6ix God. The question is: can anyone stop the @Drake Monopoly? #AubreyAndTheThreeMigosTour #ScotiaArena pic.twitter.com/fnLLPJLifB — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 21, 2018

How did they get this made and how much do we have to pay for it?