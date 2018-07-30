Fall Out Boy Announces Career-Spanning Box Set

Fall Out Boy just unveiled a stunning box set complete with a clear vinyl press of each of their seven studio albums.

The set spans from 2003’s Take This To Your Grave to 2018’s Mania. The band’s progression between albums makes for a diverse and well-rounded set, hitting on everything from alt rock to pop. Watch the unboxing video below:

Pre-orders include the option of upgrading to the collectors edition, clocking in at a cool $199.98 for seven vinyls, a poster and a color-changing mug. I would pay that much for the mug alone.

The set has only 1,000 units available and will release on September 28. Get more details and pre-order the set here.