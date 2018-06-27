Gaten Matarazzo of 'Stranger Things' Performs with Paramore

Paramore and Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo performing together has been a long time coming.

Aside from his role as Dustin on the hit Netflix series, Gaten also spends time playing in his band Work In Progress. The fiery New Jersey band covered Paramore’s “Misery Business” a few months ago, catching the attention of lead singer Hayley Williams.

dear @GatenM123, @itstayloryall & i saw your band’s Miz Biz cover and all i can say is: ----. open invite to crash a pmore stage and thrash those luscious locks around (& harmonize, obv) whenever the spirit (of rock) leads you. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) January 6, 2018

Watch them rip through their long-awaited performance together at the Barclay’s Center in New York here:

Gaten’s vocal abilities often come as a surprise to people who don’t know that he got his start on Broadway. Noah Schnapp who plays Will on Stranger Things is also a mini musical genius and has performed with Panic! at the Disco before. These kids are super multi-talented AND have great taste in music!