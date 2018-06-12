IHOb's Name Change Inspires Hilarious Responses

We've put together a list of the best tweets in response to iHOb's announcement

June 12, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Syrup on stack of pancakes

Stephanie Frey | Dreamstime.com

IHOP… sorry… IHOb is currently in the middle of one of the most confusing yet hilarious marketing campaigns.

The International House of Pancakes was so excited about the introduction of steakburgers to their menu, they decided to change their whole name.

I’m not sure how I feel about the name change, but I do know how I feel about the shady responses that have since filled my Twitter timeline: amazing. Everyone from Burger King to Netflix has joined in on the fun.

Burger King is now Pancake King and even has a stack of hotcakes as their Twitter header.

Netflix has also decided to replace the “x” in their name with a much trendier letter.

My favorite response comes from the always hilarious Wendy’s Twitter account. They just straight up aren’t having it. Same Wendy’s, same.

While I would guess that the name change isn’t permanent, consumers have given extremely mixed reviews to the publicity stunt. Some people are super into the idea and have already run into IHOb to grab a burger…. for breakfast.

Others feel lost and betrayed, voicing concerns about whether IHOb is still selling pancakes and questioning why they felt the name change was necessary.  

From now on, I’d like to be referred to as Tiaba. Stay tuned for an announcement on what the b stands for.

Tags: 
IHOP
Ihob