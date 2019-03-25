Kehlani Welcomes First Child, Daughter Adeya Nomi

After months of preparing with her midwives, Kehlani has shared to Instagram that she welcomed a healthy baby girl into her life over the weekend! Her firstborn child is daughter Adeya Nomi.

The father is Javie Young-White, her longtime friend and guitarist who she praises as the only man she trusts. Kehlani shared to Instagram that her desire of having an at-home birth went according to plan. “Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done,” she writes in a caption explaining Adeya was born in her own bathtub over the weekend.

“Refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside,” she concludes. Congrats Kehlani and Javie!

While no photos of Adeya were shared with her announcement, see photos from Kehlani’s adorable baby shower (where SZA gifted her a year’s worth of diapers) here.