Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” Hits No.1 After Fans Create Free Starbucks Drink Scam

Lady Gaga fans took to social media to come up with a super convincing hoax involving something no one on the internet can resist: free Starbucks.

The A Star Is Born songstress is celebrating milestone after milestone. After taking home two GRAMMYs for “Shallow” and following it up with both an Oscars win and a stunning performance of the track, the song has inched its way to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

I can’t believe the soundtrack and “Shallow” are number one this week -- I couldn’t be more proud of this film and the entire team behind it. Thank u so much. -- https://t.co/CfmmNSH1P8 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 5, 2019

Help came from both her steamy performance with Bradley Cooper and an online hoax from her very own little Monsters. After Twitter stans urged everyone to boycott Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” the trend of using unconventional techniques to help your favs is continuing.

Lady Gaga fans supporting “Shallow” photoshopped a fake ad campaign that claimed you could get a free starbucks drink if you streamed the song. Their dedication is too real, and fans even went out and purchased drinks to accompany fake DMs from the company.

While #ShallowBucks may not be real, our love for the fantastic song is.

Take that Starbucks!!! I streamed The Shallow all day and I haven’t received my coupon for #SHALLOWBUCKS . pic.twitter.com/4ClT6iC87i — Augustine Trenton (@augustinetrento) March 2, 2019

Showing up to starbucks looking for my free drink #SHALLOWBUCKS pic.twitter.com/IDtldliCDm — Niko (@uwuniko) March 1, 2019

I'm listening to #shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper! @Starbucks Starbucks is celebrating Lady Gaga’s Oscar win with a promotion for a free drink of choice simply post a screenshot of yourself listening to “Shallow” with the hashtag, #SHALLOWBUCKS for a free drink of choice pic.twitter.com/xbBkm5DFlh — Kaylee Gaga (@kayleedeangaga) March 1, 2019