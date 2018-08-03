Macklemore Finishes Concert From Green Room After Inclement Weather

Macklemore isn’t letting anything rain on his parade. After a severe storm caused him to cut his August 1 North Carolina show short, the rapper finished his performance from the green room.

While the venue was being evacuated, Macklemore and his uber talented crew set up shop backstage to perform their encore on Instagram live.

Watch the stripped-down performance of “Glorious” below:

Macklemore continues to prove that he won’t let anything dampen his spirit. The loving rapper and his adorable crew seriously made our day with these videos.