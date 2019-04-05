MAX and Quinn XCII Face Their Past Demons on Electrifying New Single “Love Me Less”

GQ-dubbed “Young Pop God” MAX is back and ready to dive headfirst into a new era. Colored by a bright yellow that matches his energy and positive attitude, the vibrant singer is preparing for the release of sophomore album, House Of Divine.

Related: On Tour: MAX Captivates with Cartwheels, Killer Vocals, and Contagious Energy

On his latest single, Quinn XCII joins MAX for an honest look into the darker sides of love. “Would you love me less? / If you knew the places that I’ve been? / If you knew the damage that I did?” MAX sings in the larger-than-life new single, “Love Me Less.” Thundering bass and silvery piano chords accent his soaring voice in the track that comes as a sort of counterpart to smash hit “Lights Down Low.”

“I’m so excited to release this evolution in my sound and introduce a bright electrifying new yellow era with ‘Love Me Less.’ It is the raw and honest follow up of how love unfolds after ‘Lights Down Low,’” he explained in a press release.

MAX is continuing to focus on his message of self-love and embracing what makes people unique. "I’m taking even more risks on my next album, House of Divine. I want to be as authentic as possible whether it is about losing people in my life or just who I am as a person.” 2019 is the year of MAX, with a world tour and his follow-up to 2016’s Hell’s Kitchen Angel in the works.

UP NEXT: Mark Ronson, Lauren Jauregui, MAX, Sabrina Carpenter, and More Create their Emoji-Inspired Playlist

The last time we caught up with MAX, the singer-songwriter joined Lauren Jauregui, Mark Ronson, Sabrina Carpenter, and more to create an emoji-inspired playlist. Watch below!