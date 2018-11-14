Is Miley Cyrus Set to Appear in Upcoming Season of ‘Black Mirror’?

Actress and singer Miley Cyrus has been relatively quiet since the debut of her 2017 album Younger Now.

After switching from the rebellious singer seen on Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz to the more tame and country-leaning star we’ve seen as of late, Miley has taken time away from the spotlight to both work on new music and enjoy life with husband Liam Hemsworth.

It turns out, the “Wrecking Ball” singer and The Last Song actress may also be plotting her return to the screen. As filming for an upcoming December season of Netflix original Black Mirror begins, Miley Cyrus has reportedly been spotted on the set of their South African filming location.

.@MileyCyrus has powered up her acting skills as she was spotted in South Africa, filming for the upcoming new season of #BlackMirror. The fifth season of the show is expected to be released in December, according to @Bloomberg. pic.twitter.com/bEyPQqxPnP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2018

“She’s been spotted at the V&A Waterfront but it’s certain that fans will be trying to figure out where she’s most likely to turn up next,” noted Marriott Hotel’s Group Marketing Manager Avukile Mabombo.