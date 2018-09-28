Snoop Dogg Narrates New ‘Plizzanet Earth’ Segment

Snoop Dogg is basically the most multi-talented person we’ve heard of. From penning a cookbook to his musical legacy to his world renowned Plizzannet Earth segment, Snoop can do it all.

On his latest adventure narrating an educational Animal Planet-style video, Snoop is teaching us about bats. In infrared. With typical Snoop Dogg slang.

Watch his very informative and absolutely hilarious video from Kimmel below:

Our only complaints are that this episode is way too short and we’re gonna need him to take on a full-length Animal Planet special ASAP.