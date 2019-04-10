Taylor Swift Sends Fan Flowers and Handwritten Note After Car Accident

Taylor Swift is known for finding every way possible to give back to her fans. From recently surprising a couple during their proposal to supporting causes that are important to Swifties, there’s no shortage of good deeds to pull from. Now, Taylor is continuing to go the extra mile by rallying behind a fan that’s been enduring the aftermath of a serious accident.

Dedicated Taylor Swift fan Lindsay feared for her life after getting into a serious car crash at the end of March. On her Twitter account, Lindsay began sharing frequent updates about how surgery was going. Other fans and friends quickly came to her support, sending her love and even tagging Taylor in Tweets sharing what happened.

my back is broken and some ribs. my finger is broken. my ankle is broken. they flew me to Nashville and I’m in tremendous pain. I’ll let u know more as I know. Plz pray for no internal bleeding it’s bad sisters love you all so much — lindsay is fearless---- (@_lindslayyyyy) March 31, 2019

After the story circulated through social media, news of Linday’s positive attitude and love for Taylor made its way to the queen herself. Taylor responded by sending Lindsay a stunning bouquet of flowers and a super sweet handwritten note.

“Hi buddy. I’m so sorry to hear about the accident. My heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this,” Swift wrote in the note closed with the “TS” seal. “I hope these flowers brighten your day. You’re gonna rock that neck brace and soon we’ll all be bopping at shows together again. Give hugs to your family for me. I’m so happy you’re okay. Love, Taylor.”

i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note... im still in complete utter shock. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 thank you so much. i love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me.---- see u on tour bb pic.twitter.com/Y1ba5m6BPp — lindsay is fearless---- (@_lindslayyyyy) April 9, 2019

Along with receiving help through some love from Taylor, Lindsay also has a GoFundMe where those interested can help cover her medical expenses.