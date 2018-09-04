Troye Sivan Recreates His Inspiration For ‘Bloom’ Through Paintings

Troye Sivan just released the unique and creatively pop album Bloom.

To celebrate the debut of his colorful sophomore LP, Troye is turning his newest sounds into tangible art.

After warning that he’s never painted anything in his entire life, the “My My My” singer dives into expressing himself through expert-like techniques and unique paint combinations. He notes being a visual thinker, picturing vibrant 80s film posters while writing songs from his latest album.

“One thing I’ve always struggled with is not knowing when to stop,” he notes before adding one final splash of white to the painting.

Watch him paint below: