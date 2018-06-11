WATCH: Maroon 5 Cover Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”

As part of Hyundai’s ad campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the members of Maroon 5 have channeled their inner reggae aritsts.

They just released a music video for their surprise cover of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.” The video features the members bopping to the song in a sandy lot decorated with adorable CGI crabs and starfish.

Super trippy effects make this one a wild ride. Adam Levine turns into water and humanoids morph into everything from leaves to neon lights. One is even made out of tiny Hyundais… What? It’s hard to explain. Watch the video below:

This video follows up the buzz of their star-studded “Girls Like You” music video featuring everyone from Mary J. Blige to Ellen DeGeneres.