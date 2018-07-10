Zayn Malik covers Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love"

Zayn continues to surprise us by putting his spin on classic jams.

Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” is almost unrecognizable in this vibey version of the song. By morphing the iconic tune into a more atmospheric track, Zayn has really made it his own.

The unique cover has received mixed reviews from people torn on whether they appreciate the originality or wish it was just a straightforward, sing-along style cover. Either way, the cover is undeniably Zayn.