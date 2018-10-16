LIST: 2018’s Top 10 Most Searched For Halloween Costumes, According to Google

Thanks to Google Trends’ findings, we now have a list of costumes you’ll see at everywhere this year. This year’s top searches include long-standing favorites, like a witch and a pirate, along with some trendier ones.

10) Princess - With two high profile royal weddings this year, it makes sense that princesses are a popular choice for Halloween costumes.

9) Rabbit - Maybe Regina George was onto something.

8) Pirate - Yo-ho, from the classic pirate look to one more Johnny Depp-like, there’s a good chance you’ll see a pirate this year.

7) Superhero - From Wonder Woman to Black Panther, there will be lots of superheroes out this Halloween. And here’s a fun fact: Google reports that comic book characters make up 11% of all costume searches.

6) Harley Quinn - People love this villain and she’s consistently listed as one of the most popular Halloween costumes.

5) Witch - It’s a classic costume and with “Hocus Pocus” turning 25 this year, expect to see a lot of witches and some Sanderson sisters.

4) Dinosaur - “Jurassic World” may have inspired lots of trick-or-treaters to be a dinosaur this year.

3) Unicorn - This mythical creature is still as popular as ever, so you’re almost certain to run into a unicorn for Halloween.

2) Spider-Man - Of all the comic book characters, Spidey seems to be the one everyone wants to be.

1) Fortnite - This was the most searched-for costume in 43 states, according to Google, which means you’ll be seeing a lot of these this year.