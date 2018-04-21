Top 20 Cleveland Countdown April 21, 2018

April 21, 2018
Top 20 Cleveland Countdown
Categories: 
Features
Music
The Jeremiah Show

1.  The Middle-Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey

2.  Lights Down Low-Max feat. gnash

3.  Whatever It Takes-Imagine Dragons          

4.  Wait-Maroon 5

5.  Meant to Be- Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

6.  No Roots-Alice Merton

7. Say Something-Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton      

8.  No Excuses-Meghan Trainor

19.  Good Old Days-Macklemore feat. Kesha

10.  In My Blood-Shawn Mendes

11. Beautiful Trauma-P!nk

12.  Sit Next To Me-Foster the People

13. Delicate-Taylor Swift

14. Never Be The Same-Camila Cabello

15. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man

16.  Perfect-Ed Sheeran 

17. Finesse (remix)-Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

18.  Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

19.  Him & I-G-Easy & Halsey

20.  Sober Up-AJR

Vote Now For Next Week's Top 20 below.

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

Tags: 
Top 20 Cleveland Countdown
READ MORE READ LESS