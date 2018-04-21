Top 20 Cleveland Countdown April 21, 2018
1. The Middle-Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey
2. Lights Down Low-Max feat. gnash
3. Whatever It Takes-Imagine Dragons
4. Wait-Maroon 5
5. Meant to Be- Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
6. No Roots-Alice Merton
7. Say Something-Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
8. No Excuses-Meghan Trainor
19. Good Old Days-Macklemore feat. Kesha
10. In My Blood-Shawn Mendes
11. Beautiful Trauma-P!nk
12. Sit Next To Me-Foster the People
13. Delicate-Taylor Swift
14. Never Be The Same-Camila Cabello
15. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man
16. Perfect-Ed Sheeran
17. Finesse (remix)-Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
18. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
19. Him & I-G-Easy & Halsey
20. Sober Up-AJR
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.