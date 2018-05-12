Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 12, 2018
1. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons
2. The Middle - Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey
3. Wait - Maroon 5
4. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
5. Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
6. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello
7. Sit Next To Me - Foster the People
8. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor
9. Good Old Days - Macklemore feat. Kesha
10. No Roots - Alice Merton
11. Delicate - Taylor Swift
12. Pray for Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
13. Lights Down Low - MAX feat. Gnash
14. Him & I - G-Eazy feat. Halsey
15. Sober Up - AJR
16. No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
17. On The Loose - Niall Horan
18. Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
19. Perfect - Ed Sheeran
20. Friends - Marshmello & Anne-Marie
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.