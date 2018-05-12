Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 12, 2018

1. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons

2. The Middle - Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey

3. Wait - Maroon 5

4. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

5. Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

6. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello

7. Sit Next To Me - Foster the People

8. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor

9. Good Old Days - Macklemore feat. Kesha

10. No Roots - Alice Merton

11. Delicate - Taylor Swift

12. Pray for Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

13. Lights Down Low - MAX feat. Gnash

14. Him & I - G-Eazy feat. Halsey

15. Sober Up - AJR

16. No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

17. On The Loose - Niall Horan

18. Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

19. Perfect - Ed Sheeran

20. Friends - Marshmello & Anne-Marie

Vote Now For Next Week's Top 20 below.

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.