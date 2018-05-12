Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 12, 2018

May 12, 2018
Top 20 Cleveland Countdown
Features
Music
The Jeremiah Show

1. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons                

2. The Middle - Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey 

3.  Wait - Maroon 5  

4.  In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

5.  Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

6.  Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello

7.  Sit Next To Me - Foster the People

8.  No Excuses - Meghan Trainor                 

9.  Good Old Days - Macklemore feat. Kesha

10. No Roots - Alice Merton

11. Delicate - Taylor Swift

12.  Pray for Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

13. Lights Down Low - MAX feat. Gnash

14. Him & I - G-Eazy feat. Halsey

15. Sober Up - AJR

16. No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

17. On The Loose - Niall Horan

18.  Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

19.  Perfect - Ed Sheeran

20.  Friends - Marshmello & Anne-Marie

Vote Now For Next Week's Top 20 below.

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

