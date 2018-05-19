Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 19, 2018

1. The Middle - Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey

Video of Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey - The Middle (Official Music Video)

2. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons

3. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

4. Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

5. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello

6. Delicate - Taylor Swift

7. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor

8. Sit Next To Me - Foster the People

9. Wait - Maroon 5

10. No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

11. Good Old Days - Macklemore feat. Kesha

12. No Roots - Alice Merton

13. Him & I - G-Eazy & Halsey

14. On The Loose - Niall Horan

15. Sober Up - AJR feat. Rivers Cuomo

16. Perfect - Ed Sheeran

17. Friends - Marshmello & Anne-Marie

18. Lights Down Low - MAX feat. Gnash

19. Pray for Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

20. Ahead of Myself - X Ambassadors

Vote Now For Next Week's Top 20 below.

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.