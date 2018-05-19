Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 19, 2018

May 19, 2018
Top 20 Cleveland Countdown
1.  The Middle - Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey 

2.  Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons                     

3.  In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

4.  Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

5.  Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello

6.  Delicate - Taylor Swift

7.  No Excuses - Meghan Trainor                

8.  Sit Next To Me - Foster the People

9.  Wait - Maroon 5   

10. No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

11. Good Old Days - Macklemore feat. Kesha

12.  No Roots - Alice Merton

13. Him & I - G-Eazy & Halsey

14. On The Loose - Niall Horan

15. Sober Up - AJR feat. Rivers Cuomo

16. Perfect - Ed Sheeran

17. Friends - Marshmello & Anne-Marie

18.  Lights Down Low - MAX feat. Gnash

19. Pray for Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

20.  Ahead of Myself - X Ambassadors

