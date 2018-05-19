Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 19, 2018
1. The Middle - Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey
2. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons
3. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
4. Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
5. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello
6. Delicate - Taylor Swift
7. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor
8. Sit Next To Me - Foster the People
9. Wait - Maroon 5
10. No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
11. Good Old Days - Macklemore feat. Kesha
12. No Roots - Alice Merton
13. Him & I - G-Eazy & Halsey
14. On The Loose - Niall Horan
15. Sober Up - AJR feat. Rivers Cuomo
16. Perfect - Ed Sheeran
17. Friends - Marshmello & Anne-Marie
18. Lights Down Low - MAX feat. Gnash
19. Pray for Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
20. Ahead of Myself - X Ambassadors
Vote Now For Next Week's Top 20 below.
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.