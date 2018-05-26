Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 26, 2018

1. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons

Video of Imagine Dragons - Whatever It Takes

2. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

3. The Middle - Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey

4. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello

5. Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

6. Sit Next To Me - Foster the People

7. Wait - Maroon 5

8. No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

9. Delicate - Taylor Swift

10. No Roots - Alice Merton

11. Good Old Days - Macklemore feat. Kesha

12. On The Loose - Niall Horan

13. Friends - Marshmello & Anne-Marie

14. Sober Up - AJR feat. Rivers Cuomo

15. Him & I - G-Eazy & Halsey

16. Perfect - Ed Sheeran

17. Pray for Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

18. Ahead of Myself - X Ambassadors

19. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor

20. Have It All - Jason Mraz

