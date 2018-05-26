Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 26, 2018

May 26, 2018
Top 20 Cleveland Countdown
1.  Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons       

   

2.  In My Blood - Shawn Mendes          

3.  The Middle - Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey 

4.  Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello

5.  Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

6.  Sit Next To Me - Foster the People

7.  Wait - Maroon 5  

8.  No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

9.  Delicate - Taylor Swift

10. No Roots - Alice Merton

11. Good Old Days - Macklemore feat. Kesha

12.  On The Loose - Niall Horan

13. Friends - Marshmello & Anne-Marie

14. Sober Up - AJR feat. Rivers Cuomo

15. Him & I - G-Eazy & Halsey

16. Perfect - Ed Sheeran

17. Pray for Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

18.  Ahead of Myself - X Ambassadors

19. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor

20.  Have It All - Jason Mraz

Vote Now For Next Week's Top 20 below.

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

