Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 26, 2018
1. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons
2. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
3. The Middle - Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey
4. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello
5. Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
6. Sit Next To Me - Foster the People
7. Wait - Maroon 5
8. No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
9. Delicate - Taylor Swift
10. No Roots - Alice Merton
11. Good Old Days - Macklemore feat. Kesha
12. On The Loose - Niall Horan
13. Friends - Marshmello & Anne-Marie
14. Sober Up - AJR feat. Rivers Cuomo
15. Him & I - G-Eazy & Halsey
16. Perfect - Ed Sheeran
17. Pray for Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
18. Ahead of Myself - X Ambassadors
19. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor
20. Have It All - Jason Mraz
Vote Now For Next Week's Top 20 below.
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.