LIST: Top Dog Names Of 2018!

The website My Dog’s Name has come out with their list of the Top Dog Names for 2018

Bear is the top male dog name with the popular pooch name Max falling out of the Top Ten for the first time since the list started in 2013!

​Bella is still tops the list for female dog names!

Top Male Dog Names

1. Bear

2. Axel

3. Milo

4. Charlie

5. Biscuit

6. Bailey

7. Archie

8. Buddy

9. Duke

10. Tiger

Top Female Dog Names

1. Bella

2. Abby

3. Daisy

4. Luna

5. Bailey

6. Willow

7. Coco

8. Roxy

9. Bambi

10. Lola