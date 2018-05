"U.S. News & World Report” just released their 2018 Best High School rankings, identifying which schools are best at preparing students for college and careers

Top 5 High Schools In Northeast Ohio

1. Hudson

2. Solon

3. Aurora

4. Chagrin

5. Avon Lake

The 5,948 high schools that received national recognition from the magazine gradate students at rates 12% higher on average than other schools across the country.

