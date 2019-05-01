Solon High School Among Best High Schools In Ohio!

High schools from Northeast Ohio make up almost half of the top 50 high schools in Ohio according to U.S. News and World Report's latest ranker.

Solon High School and Aurora High School placed in Ohio's top 10.

Here's the Top 10:

Walnut Hills High School (Cinicinatti) Wyoming High School (Wyoming) Indian Hill High School (Cincinnati) Bexley High School (Bexley) Ottawa Hills High School (Toledo) Solon High School (Solon) Oakwood High School (Dayton) William Mason High School (Mason) Aurora High School (Aurora) Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell)

Here are the factors used in the ranking:

college readiness, using participation and performance on AP and IB tests (30%)

reading and math performance (20%)

reading and math proficiency (20%)

college curriculum breadth (10%)

graduation rate (10%)

underserved student performance (10%)

Check out the full listings at US News and World Research.