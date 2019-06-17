Toy Story 4 RV Rolls Into Crocker Park On Tuesday!

Tomorrow, Tuesday June 18th, an RV dedicated to the new Pixar film Toy Story 4 will be arriving at Crocker Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.!

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos and there will also be film-themed prizes and carnival games!

The RV is set to hit 20 different cities to build anticipation for the film.

Film ambassadors will also be on site to share details about the films new and old characters!