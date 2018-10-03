Toys R Us has CANCELLED their bankruptcy auction, could this mean a comeback?

We could possibly see the return of everyones favorite toy store after Toys R Us cancelled their bankruptcy auction and lenders presented a plan to revive the brand!

The company closed its doors for the last time on June 29, 2018. The brand was going up for auction, however this past monday lenders presented a plan to revive the brand that would "allow the company to relaunch a retail business using those assets" according to the court filings.

People instantly took to Twitter to show their excitement.

Aww, shucks! Bring it back Geoffrey! Bring it ALL back!



I thought I told you that we won't stop...#ToysRUs#Remix https://t.co/yFheKFKVO7 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 2, 2018

Holy BLEEP.



If #ToysRUs finds it’s way back to a full blown retail existence once more it’s a Hell of a Christmas Miracle. https://t.co/fBHLvFo4N3 — Dan Veesenmeyer at NYCC (@dveese) October 3, 2018

So now the questions rise, will they be re-opening the previously closed stores? Will they be as big as before or only open a few stores? Will they open any stores at all or be strictly online?

Only time will tell, all we can say is we are excited that the lenders decided the brand was to valuable to give up.