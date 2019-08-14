What You Need To Know For Train And Goo Goo Dolls Concert At Blossom!

Heading to the Train and Goo Goo Dolls show tonight at Blossom as part of the Ohio Honda Dealers concert series? We've got all the information you need here!

Parking passes for this show are SOLD OUT and will not be available for purchase at the venue.

Times

Parking lots open at 4 pm, the plaza opens at 5 pm, the lawn and pavilion opens at 6 pm, and opening act Allen Stone starts the show off at 7 pm.

Traffic Advisory

Please be aware of construction on Route 8 and use alternate exits. West Bath road is also closed between Akron Peninsula Road and Riverview Road for bridge repair. Follow detour signs to West Steels Corners Road and plan your arrival accordingly.

Tickets Available!

You can still get tickets to the show right here, and if you are using mobile ticketing, please make sure to screenshot your ticket including the barcode or save it to your passbook/wallet prior to the event to ensure a smooth entry process.

Setlist Info

Allen Stone will open the night, followed by Goo Goo Dolls, and Train closes out the night!

Train has been playing a 17-song set with a two-song encore and Goo Goo Dolls have been sticking to the 17 songs.

Goo Goo Dolls open with "Stay With You" and feature tracks "Black Balloon," "Come To Me" and "Iris" as well as some new material from their forthcoming album.

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa USA)

Train have been kicking off with "Calling All Angels" and digging into cuts like "When I Look To The Sky," "Marry Me" and "Play That Song."

Plus, Train surprised fans with an impromptu hip-hop cover of Drake's "In My Feelings" in the middle of "Hey, Soul Sister" in Utah, so don't be surprised if there are a few more tricks up their sleeves.

If you're the type that wants all the setlist spoilers, click here (but we warned ya).

