Cleveland's first cat cafe opens today in the Tremont neighborhood. The affoGATO Cat Cafe is designed to create a safe space for adoptable cats and give cat lovers a place to interact with felines.

More information can be found online at affogatocatcafe.com!

Affogato will be closed Monday and Tuesday, and will be open from 11 am-9 pm from Wednesday to Sunday.

It is located at 761 Starkweather Aveune in Tremont.