From left, Charlie Brooker and William Bridges pose with their awards for Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for \"Black Mirror\" in the photo room during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater

© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

A List Of All The Major Network TV Renewals Revealed

We know what's being kept around so far!

November 5, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Fall
Features

We know you watch Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and pretty much every good show on TV. What's coming back for another season? We've got you covered.

ABC:

  • Fresh Off the Boat: The groundbreaking comedy got a fifth season from ABC.
  • Station 19: People might not have gone as bonkers for this Grey's Anatomyspinoff as they do for the original medical drama, but it still nabbed a second season renewal.
  • Splitting Up Together: Jenna Fischer's divorce comedy is NOT splitting up with ABC — it'll be back for season two.
  • American Housewife: Prepare for more laughs when this show returns for a third season.
  • For the People: Shondaland's legal drama is returning for season two.
  • Dancing With the Stars: You'll be able to see your favorite celebrities strut their stuff in the ballroom when DWTS returns for season 27.
  • The Bachelor: A 23rd season of the reality show is officially on the way (don't tell Arie).
  • The Good Doctor: A second season of watching Freddie Highmore solve outrageous medical cases has been OKed by ABC.
  •  
  • Speechless: ABC picked up the drama for a 22-episode third season.
  • Grey's Anatomy: The popular medical drama will be back for a 15th season, making it ABC's longest-running primetime drama ever.
  • How to Get Away With Murder: The Viola Davis-fronted drama will return for a sixth season.
  • Black-ish: The sitcom, which stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, was picked up for a fifth season.
  • Agents of SHIELD: The series has been renewed for a 13-episode sixth season.

CW:

  • The 100: The dystopian sci-fi drama has a sixth season on the way.
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna's musical dramedy is going to return for a fourth and final season to wrap up Rebecca's story.
  • Jane the Virgin: Jane Gloriana Villanueva and her trusty narrator will come back to The CW for a fifth season (although star Gina Rodriguez has hinted it might be their last).
  • The Flash: Barry Allen and the rest of the gang will be back for season five.
  • Arrow: Are you ready for seven seasons of Oliver Queen? Whether you are or not, the network is bringing it back for yet another dive into the vigilante's life.
  • Supergirl: Here's something super: Kara is getting a fourth season!
  • Black Lightning: The CW's superhero show based on the DC Comics character has been renewed for season two.
  • Dynasty: Hopefully you're not sick of the drama quite yet, because the devious Carringtons are coming back for another season.
  • Supernatural: The Winchester brothers will return to The CW for a 14th season.
  • Riverdale: Grab the nearest chocolate shake and relax — Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead have been given the green light for season three.
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The ensemble superhero drama has been renewed for season four.

CBS:

  • Young Sheldon: The origin story of The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper is a giant hit with fans, making CBS's decision to bring it back for season two a no-brainer.
  • Celebrity Big Brother: The reality series scored a second season renewal.
  • Man With a Plan: Matt LeBlanc's family sitcom will continue with a third season.
  • Criminal Minds: The long-running thriller is coming back for season 14, which will mark its 300th episode.
  • S.W.A.T.: Brace yourself for seeing more of Shemar Moore in uniform, because the drama was renewed for season two.
  • Seal Team: The action drama starring David Boreanaz was also given a second season by CBS.
  • The Good Fight: CBS All Access renewed the legal drama for season three.
  • Mom: The series starring Anna Faris and Allison Janney has been renewed for a sixth season.
  • MacGyver: Mac will continue his unconventional problem solving in season three.
  • Hawaii Five-O: Despite a few recent scandals, the tropical police drama procedural has been renewed.
  • Blue Bloods: Tom Selleck's long-running series about a family of New York cops has been picked up for season nine.
  • Bull: CBS is bringing back this law drama for a third season in the courtroom.
  • NCIS: New Orleans: The crime-stopping will continue thanks to the show's season five renewal.
  • NCIS: Los Angeles: Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J will return for season 10.
  • Madam Secretary: Téa Leoni's political drama has been granted a fifth season.
  • Survivor: Did you really think one of the most popular reality shows on TV would get the ax? Brace yourself for season 37.
  • The Amazing Race: A 31st season of watching multiple teams race around the globe is in the works.
  • 60 Minutes: The news program has been given the green light.
  • 48 Hours: True-crime-lovers rejoice, because new episodes of this show will be back on CBS before you know it.

Fox:

  • 911: The Ryan Murphy procedural has nabbed a second season.
  • American Idol: You'll be able to sing along when the reality competition comes back for season two.
  • Bob's Burgers: The delightful animated comedy will return for season nine.
  • Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane's series is coming back for a 17th season in the Fall.
  • Lethal Weapon: The comedic cop procedural is coming back for season three without star Clayne Crawford.
  • The Four: The music competition series has been picked up for a second season.
  • So You Think You Can Dance: Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, and Vanessa Hudgens will host season 15 of the dance competition this Summer.
  • Empire: With four seasons under its belt, the drama is still going strong. Onward to season five!
  • Star: Even the Empire spinoff is still running hot; we're getting a third season!
  • The Simpsons: Last year, the animated comedy was given a two-season renewal. Next season, which is the 30th(!), is the second year of this renewal.
  • The Orville: The live-action comedy by Seth MacFarlane has been given a second season.
  • The Gifted: The drama based on the X-Men comics has earned a second season.
  • The Resident: This new medical drama is on for season two.
  • Gotham: The series will be back for a fifth and final season.

HBO:

  • Succession: The brand-new drama has already gotten a season two renewal.
  • Westworld: The hit sci-fi series is coming back for season three.
  • Silicon Valley: The comedy about a fictional tech company will return for season six.
  • Barry: Bill Hader's black comedy about an assassin-turned-actor was granted a second season by HBO.
  • Crashing: The show will be back for season three.
  • High Maintenance: The series has been granted a third season.
  • The Deuce: The drama has been renewed for a third and final season.
  • Ballers: The Dwayne Johnson led series will return for season five.
  • His Dark Materials: The TV adapation of the bestselling series has been renewed for a second season before it's even aired.
  • Insecure: Issa Rae's comedy series will return for season four.
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: The late show had previously been renewed through season seven.
  • Random Acts of Flyness: Two weeks into its first season, the series has been renewed for season two.
  • Succession: The series has been renewed for season two.
  • Divorce: The Sarah Jessica Parker-led series was picked up for a third season.

Hulu:

  • The Handmaid's Tale: The depressing (and excellent) drama will be back for season three before we know it, blessed be.

NBC:

  • World of Dance: The reality show danced its way to a second season at NBC.
  • Elementary: Lucy Liu and Johnny Lee Miller's detective drama is coming back for season seven.
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine: After getting unceremoniously canceled by Fox, NBC swooped in to save the show's sixth season.
  • The Blacklist: James Spader and the rest of the cast are returning for a sixth season.
  • Superstore: The comedy starring America Ferrera has been renewed for a fourth season.
  • America's Got Talent: The series has been renewed for season 13.
  • Will & Grace: NBC's rebooted comedy was renewed yet again, this time for a third season (11th overall)!
  • Midnight, Texas: The supernatural drama will have more time to cast a spell on you when it comes back for season two.
  • Blindspot: After a successful third season, the "puzzle drama" will return once more.
  • Law & Order: SVU: This NBC staple is now tied for TV's longest-running primetime live-action series with a 20th season on the way.
  • Chicago Fire: A seventh-season renewal has been issued to the flagship Chicago series.
  • Chicago Med: This spinoff series will be back for a fourth season.
  • Chicago PD: This iteration of the multiple Chicago series will return for season six.
  • The Good PlaceKristen Bell's life-after-death comedy has received a 13-episode third season.
  • This Is Us: This beloved, heart-wrenching newbie will be back for season three!
  • Good Girls: It's no secret that we loved this new series, which is why we're thrilled to see a second season.
  • A.P. Bio: The Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers comedy will be back for season two.
  • Making ItAmy Poehler and Nick Offerman's craft competition will return for a second season.

Netflix:

  • Dear White People: Justin Simien's satirical college drama is coming back for a third season.
  • 13 Reasons Why: The controversial teen drama officially got the green light for season three.
  • The Rain: Netflix's dystopian sci-fi drama will continue to raise mysterious questions about the water plague in season two.
  • Santa Clarita Diet: It's official: Drew Barrymore will get to keep eating people in a third season.
  • On My Block: The coming-of-age comedy got picked up for season two!
  • Fuller House: Netflix has picked up the reboot for the fourth season.
  • Grace and Frankie: The comedy has been renewed for season five.
  • One Day at a Time: Season three of the beloved family comedy is officially in the works!
  • Queer Eye: The heartwarming reality show will return for a second season of tears, fashion, avocados, and redneck margaritas — can you belieeeve?!
  • Nailed It: Netflix's hilarious reality baking show not only has Nicole Byer as host but also has a second season on the way. Celebratory cupcakes all around!
  • Black Mirror: The sci-fi anthology series will continue to melt your brain with season five.
  • Alexa and Katie: The sweet sitcom about two best friends — one supporting the other, who has cancer — got picked up for a second season.
  • Jessica Jones: The Marvel P.I. will be back for season three!
  • Lost in Space: The reboot of the classic CBS series from the 1960s will be back for season two.
  • Lucifer: After getting canceled by Fox, the Tom Ellis-starred drama will return on Netflix for a fourth season.
  • Atypical: You can expect this family dramedy back for a third season.
  • BoJack Horseman: Netflix has renewed the comedy for a sixth season, in case you're still in the mood for existential dread.
Tags: 
renewal
Television
TV
shows
2018