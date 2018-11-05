A List Of All The Major Network TV Renewals Revealed

We know you watch Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and pretty much every good show on TV. What's coming back for another season? We've got you covered.

ABC:

Fresh Off the Boat : The groundbreaking comedy got a fifth season from ABC.

: The groundbreaking comedy got a fifth season from ABC. Station 19 : People might not have gone as bonkers for this Grey's Anatomy spinoff as they do for the original medical drama, but it still nabbed a second season renewal.

: People might not have gone as bonkers for this spinoff as they do for the original medical drama, but it still nabbed a second season renewal. Splitting Up Together: Jenna Fischer's divorce comedy is NOT splitting up with ABC — it'll be back for season two.

Jenna Fischer's divorce comedy is NOT splitting up with ABC — it'll be back for season two. American Housewife : Prepare for more laughs when this show returns for a third season.

: Prepare for more laughs when this show returns for a third season. For the People : Shondaland's legal drama is returning for season two.

: Shondaland's legal drama is returning for season two. Dancing With the Stars : You'll be able to see your favorite celebrities strut their stuff in the ballroom when DWTS returns for season 27.

: You'll be able to see your favorite celebrities strut their stuff in the ballroom when returns for season 27. The Bachelor : A 23rd season of the reality show is officially on the way (don't tell Arie).

: A 23rd season of the reality show is officially on the way (don't tell Arie). The Good Doctor : A second season of watching Freddie Highmore solve outrageous medical cases has been OKed by ABC.

: A second season of watching Freddie Highmore solve outrageous medical cases has been OKed by ABC.

Speechless : ABC picked up the drama for a 22-episode third season.

: ABC picked up the drama for a 22-episode third season. Grey's Anatomy: The popular medical drama will be back for a 15th season, making it ABC's longest-running primetime drama ever.

The popular medical drama will be back for a 15th season, making it ABC's longest-running primetime drama ever. How to Get Away With Murder : The Viola Davis-fronted drama will return for a sixth season.

: The Viola Davis-fronted drama will return for a sixth season. Black-ish : The sitcom, which stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, was picked up for a fifth season.

: The sitcom, which stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, was picked up for a fifth season. Agents of SHIELD: The series has been renewed for a 13-episode sixth season.

CW:

The 100 : The dystopian sci-fi drama has a sixth season on the way.

: The dystopian sci-fi drama has a sixth season on the way. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend : Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna's musical dramedy is going to return for a fourth and final season to wrap up Rebecca's story.

: Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna's musical dramedy is going to return for a fourth and final season to wrap up Rebecca's story. Jane the Virgin : Jane Gloriana Villanueva and her trusty narrator will come back to The CW for a fifth season (although star Gina Rodriguez has hinted it might be their last).

: Jane Gloriana Villanueva and her trusty narrator will come back to The CW for a fifth season (although star Gina Rodriguez has hinted it might be their last). The Flash : Barry Allen and the rest of the gang will be back for season five.

: Barry Allen and the rest of the gang will be back for season five. Arrow: Are you ready for seven seasons of Oliver Queen? Whether you are or not, the network is bringing it back for yet another dive into the vigilante's life.

Are you ready for seven seasons of Oliver Queen? Whether you are or not, the network is bringing it back for yet another dive into the vigilante's life. Supergirl : Here's something super: Kara is getting a fourth season!

: Here's something super: Kara is getting a fourth season! Black Lightning : The CW's superhero show based on the DC Comics character has been renewed for season two.

: The CW's superhero show based on the DC Comics character has been renewed for season two. Dynasty : Hopefully you're not sick of the drama quite yet, because the devious Carringtons are coming back for another season.

: Hopefully you're not sick of the drama quite yet, because the devious Carringtons are coming back for another season. Supernatural : The Winchester brothers will return to The CW for a 14th season.

: The Winchester brothers will return to The CW for a 14th season. Riverdale : Grab the nearest chocolate shake and relax — Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead have been given the green light for season three.

: Grab the nearest chocolate shake and relax — Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead have been given the green light for season three. DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The ensemble superhero drama has been renewed for season four.

CBS:

Young Sheldon : The origin story of The Big Bang Theory 's Sheldon Cooper is a giant hit with fans, making CBS's decision to bring it back for season two a no-brainer.

: The origin story of 's Sheldon Cooper is a giant hit with fans, making CBS's decision to bring it back for season two a no-brainer. Celebrity Big Brother : The reality series scored a second season renewal.

: The reality series scored a second season renewal. Man With a Plan : Matt LeBlanc's family sitcom will continue with a third season.

: Matt LeBlanc's family sitcom will continue with a third season. Criminal Minds : The long-running thriller is coming back for season 14, which will mark its 300th episode.

: The long-running thriller is coming back for season 14, which will mark its 300th episode. S.W.A.T. : Brace yourself for seeing more of Shemar Moore in uniform, because the drama was renewed for season two.

: Brace yourself for seeing more of Shemar Moore in uniform, because the drama was renewed for season two. Seal Team : The action drama starring David Boreanaz was also given a second season by CBS.

: The action drama starring David Boreanaz was also given a second season by CBS. The Good Fight: CBS All Access renewed the legal drama for season three.

CBS All Access renewed the legal drama for season three. Mom : The series starring Anna Faris and Allison Janney has been renewed for a sixth season.

: The series starring Anna Faris and Allison Janney has been renewed for a sixth season. MacGyver : Mac will continue his unconventional problem solving in season three.

: Mac will continue his unconventional problem solving in season three. Hawaii Five-O : Despite a few recent scandals, the tropical police drama procedural has been renewed.

: Despite a few recent scandals, the tropical police drama procedural has been renewed. Blue Bloods : Tom Selleck's long-running series about a family of New York cops has been picked up for season nine.

: Tom Selleck's long-running series about a family of New York cops has been picked up for season nine. Bull : CBS is bringing back this law drama for a third season in the courtroom.

: CBS is bringing back this law drama for a third season in the courtroom. NCIS: New Orleans : The crime-stopping will continue thanks to the show's season five renewal.

: The crime-stopping will continue thanks to the show's season five renewal. NCIS: Los Angeles : Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J will return for season 10.

: Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J will return for season 10. Madam Secretary : Téa Leoni's political drama has been granted a fifth season.

: Téa Leoni's political drama has been granted a fifth season. Survivor : Did you really think one of the most popular reality shows on TV would get the ax? Brace yourself for season 37.

: Did you really think one of the most popular reality shows on TV would get the ax? Brace yourself for season 37. The Amazing Race : A 31st season of watching multiple teams race around the globe is in the works.

: A 31st season of watching multiple teams race around the globe is in the works. 60 Minutes : The news program has been given the green light.

: The news program has been given the green light. 48 Hours: True-crime-lovers rejoice, because new episodes of this show will be back on CBS before you know it.

Fox:

911 : The Ryan Murphy procedural has nabbed a second season.

: The Ryan Murphy procedural has nabbed a second season. American Idol: You'll be able to sing along when the reality competition comes back for season two.

You'll be able to sing along when the reality competition comes back for season two. Bob's Burgers : The delightful animated comedy will return for season nine.

: The delightful animated comedy will return for season nine. Family Guy : Seth MacFarlane's series is coming back for a 17th season in the Fall.

: Seth MacFarlane's series is coming back for a 17th season in the Fall. Lethal Weapon : The comedic cop procedural is coming back for season three without star Clayne Crawford.

: The comedic cop procedural is coming back for season three without star Clayne Crawford. The Four : The music competition series has been picked up for a second season.

: The music competition series has been picked up for a second season. So You Think You Can Dance : Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, and Vanessa Hudgens will host season 15 of the dance competition this Summer.

: Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, and Vanessa Hudgens will host season 15 of the dance competition this Summer. Empire : With four seasons under its belt, the drama is still going strong. Onward to season five!

: With four seasons under its belt, the drama is still going strong. Onward to season five! Star : Even the Empire spinoff is still running hot; we're getting a third season!

: Even the spinoff is still running hot; we're getting a third season! The Simpsons : Last year, the animated comedy was given a two-season renewal. Next season, which is the 30th(!), is the second year of this renewal.

: Last year, the animated comedy was given a two-season renewal. Next season, which is the 30th(!), is the second year of this renewal. The Orville : The live-action comedy by Seth MacFarlane has been given a second season.

: The live-action comedy by Seth MacFarlane has been given a second season. The Gifted : The drama based on the X-Men comics has earned a second season.

: The drama based on the X-Men comics has earned a second season. The Resident: This new medical drama is on for season two.

This new medical drama is on for season two. Gotham: The series will be back for a fifth and final season.

HBO:

Succession : The brand-new drama has already gotten a season two renewal.

: The brand-new drama has already gotten a season two renewal. Westworld: The hit sci-fi series is coming back for season three.

The hit sci-fi series is coming back for season three. Silicon Valley : The comedy about a fictional tech company will return for season six.

: The comedy about a fictional tech company will return for season six. Barry : Bill Hader's black comedy about an assassin-turned-actor was granted a second season by HBO.

: Bill Hader's black comedy about an assassin-turned-actor was granted a second season by HBO. Crashing : The show will be back for season three.

: The show will be back for season three. High Maintenance : The series has been granted a third season.

: The series has been granted a third season. The Deuce: The drama has been renewed for a third and final season.

The drama has been renewed for a third and final season. Ballers : The Dwayne Johnson led series will return for season five.

: The Dwayne Johnson led series will return for season five. His Dark Materials : The TV adapation of the bestselling series has been renewed for a second season before it's even aired.

: The TV adapation of the bestselling series has been renewed for a second season before it's even aired. Insecure : Issa Rae's comedy series will return for season four.

: Issa Rae's comedy series will return for season four. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver : The late show had previously been renewed through season seven.

: The late show had previously been renewed through season seven. Random Acts of Flyness : Two weeks into its first season, the series has been renewed for season two.

: Two weeks into its first season, the series has been renewed for season two. Succession : The series has been renewed for season two.

: The series has been renewed for season two. Divorce: The Sarah Jessica Parker-led series was picked up for a third season.

Hulu:

The Handmaid's Tale: The depressing (and excellent) drama will be back for season three before we know it, blessed be.

NBC:

World of Dance: The reality show danced its way to a second season at NBC.

The reality show danced its way to a second season at NBC. Elementary: Lucy Liu and Johnny Lee Miller's detective drama is coming back for season seven.

Lucy Liu and Johnny Lee Miller's detective drama is coming back for season seven. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: After getting unceremoniously canceled by Fox, NBC swooped in to save the show's sixth season.

After getting unceremoniously canceled by Fox, NBC swooped in to save the show's sixth season. The Blacklist: James Spader and the rest of the cast are returning for a sixth season.

James Spader and the rest of the cast are returning for a sixth season. Superstore : The comedy starring America Ferrera has been renewed for a fourth season.

: The comedy starring America Ferrera has been renewed for a fourth season. America's Got Talent : The series has been renewed for season 13.

: The series has been renewed for season 13. Will & Grace : NBC's rebooted comedy was renewed yet again, this time for a third season (11th overall)!

: NBC's rebooted comedy was renewed yet again, this time for a third season (11th overall)! Midnight, Texas : The supernatural drama will have more time to cast a spell on you when it comes back for season two.

: The supernatural drama will have more time to cast a spell on you when it comes back for season two. Blindspot : After a successful third season, the "puzzle drama" will return once more.

: After a successful third season, the "puzzle drama" will return once more. Law & Order: SVU : This NBC staple is now tied for TV's longest-running primetime live-action series with a 20th season on the way.

: This NBC staple is now tied for TV's longest-running primetime live-action series with a 20th season on the way. Chicago Fire : A seventh-season renewal has been issued to the flagship Chicago series.

: A seventh-season renewal has been issued to the flagship series. Chicago Med : This spinoff series will be back for a fourth season.

: This spinoff series will be back for a fourth season. Chicago PD : This iteration of the multiple Chicago series will return for season six.

: This iteration of the multiple series will return for season six. The Good Place : Kristen Bell's life-after-death comedy has received a 13-episode third season.

: Kristen Bell's life-after-death comedy has received a 13-episode third season. This Is Us : This beloved, heart-wrenching newbie will be back for season three!

: This beloved, heart-wrenching newbie will be back for season three! Good Girls : It's no secret that we loved this new series, which is why we're thrilled to see a second season.

: It's no secret that we loved this new series, which is why we're thrilled to see a second season. A.P. Bio : The Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers comedy will be back for season two.

: The Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers comedy will be back for season two. Making It: Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman's craft competition will return for a second season.

Netflix: