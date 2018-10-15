Sneak Peek: Twenty One Pilots Cleveland Setlist

Twenty One Pilots, the critically acclaimed duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, are celebrating their new album Trench with “The Bandito Tour,” a massive headline world tour that got underway October 16th in Nashville.

The guys will bring their amazing on-stage energy to Cleveland on Tuesday, October 23rd! We've heard its a show you are not going to want to miss.

Here's a sneak-peek at the songs that Tyler and Josh should play on this tour!

Jumpsuit Levitate Smithereens Heathens Stressed Out Pet Cheetah Cut My Lip Nico and the Niners The Hype Tear in My Heart Neon Gravestones Fairly Local Holding on to You Cancer (My Chemical Romance cover) Screen / The Judge My Blood Bandito Car Radio

Encore:

Ride/Heavydirtysoul

Leave the City

Trees

