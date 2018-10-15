Sneak Peek: Twenty One Pilots Cleveland Setlist
Coming to Quicken Loans Arena October 23rd!
October 15, 2018
Twenty One Pilots, the critically acclaimed duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, are celebrating their new album Trench with “The Bandito Tour,” a massive headline world tour that got underway October 16th in Nashville.
The guys will bring their amazing on-stage energy to Cleveland on Tuesday, October 23rd! We've heard its a show you are not going to want to miss.
Here's a sneak-peek at the songs that Tyler and Josh should play on this tour!
- Jumpsuit
- Levitate
- Smithereens
- Heathens
- Stressed Out
- Pet Cheetah
- Cut My Lip
- Nico and the Niners
- The Hype
- Tear in My Heart
- Neon Gravestones
- Fairly Local
- Holding on to You
- Cancer (My Chemical Romance cover)
- Screen / The Judge
- My Blood
- Bandito
- Car Radio
Encore:
- Ride/Heavydirtysoul
- Leave the City
- Trees
Get tickets for Twenty One Pilots Cleveland show here.