Sneak Peek: Twenty One Pilots Cleveland Setlist

Coming to Quicken Loans Arena October 23rd!

October 15, 2018
Live Music
Music

Twenty One Pilots, the critically acclaimed duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, are celebrating their new album Trench with “The Bandito Tour,” a massive headline world tour that got underway October 16th in Nashville.

The guys will bring their amazing on-stage energy to Cleveland on Tuesday, October 23rd! We've heard its a show you are not going to want to miss.

Here's a sneak-peek at the songs that Tyler and Josh should play on this tour!

  1. Jumpsuit
  2. Levitate
  3. Smithereens
  4. Heathens
  5. Stressed Out
  6. Pet Cheetah
  7. Cut My Lip
  8. Nico and the Niners
  9. The Hype
  10. Tear in My Heart
  11. Neon Gravestones
  12. Fairly Local
  13. Holding on to You
  14. Cancer (My Chemical Romance cover)
  15. Screen / The Judge
  16. My Blood
  17. Bandito
  18. Car Radio

Encore:

  • Ride/Heavydirtysoul
  • Leave the City
  • Trees

Get tickets for Twenty One Pilots Cleveland show here.

Twenty One Pilots
21 Pilots
setlist
setlists