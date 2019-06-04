Twenty One Pilots & The Killers Headline 2 MLB All-Star Concerts In Cleveland

TWENTY ONE PILOTS & THE KILLERS HEADLINE TWO SPECIAL MLB ALL-STAR CONCERTS NEXT MONTH IN DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND

Cleveland’s Own Welshly Arms and White Reaper Open the Weekend Festivities

Both Free Ticketed Events Take Place in Mall B at MLB’s PLAY BALL PARK on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6

Tickets Available June 5 at 1:00 P.M. ET

Multi-platinum recording artists TWENTY ONE PILOTS & THE KILLERS headline TWO special MLB All-Star Concerts in downtown Cleveland on Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th, Major League Baseball announced today. The free outdoor shows will take place in Mall B at PLAY BALL PARK outside the Huntington Convention Center as part of the 2019 MLB All-Star Week festivities in and around the city.

Opening for Twenty One Pilots on Friday night is Cleveland’s own WELSHLY ARMS, with WHITE REAPER taking the stage ahead of The Killers for Saturday’s event.

Gates open to the public at 6:00 p.m. ET each night with the first act taking the stage at 8:00 p.m. ET. Ticketed fans can line up for entry on Saint Claire Avenue, at Ontario Street, beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. No fans will be allowed to line up prior to 4:00 p.m. ET and are prohibited from “camping out” on the streets surrounding the mall. Both concerts will take place rain or shine and will be immediately followed by a choreographed firework show against the Cleveland skyline.

Free general admission tickets can be claimed on AllStarGame.com/concerts beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can request up to two tickets for either show. Tickets cannot be sold and MLB reserves the right to disable tickets if there is proof they were or they are found on the secondary market, no exceptions to this policy. The site also contains information on transportation to the concert area as well as prohibited items.

MLB ALL-STAR CONCERT - FRIDAY JULY 5

TWENTY ONE PILOTS shook the world with the release of their 2018 LP TRENCH, an album that sees the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun fearlessly reimagining the possibilities of their music through the same candid expression and genuine identity that cemented their place as one of the largest bands in the world. A true global phenomenon with 1 billion streams worldwide to date, TRENCH amassed 110 million streams worldwide in its first week of release, marking the largest streaming week (debut or otherwise) in the U.S. for a rock album. TRENCH features the #1 Alternative smashes “Chlorine” and “Jumpsuit,” the latter of which became the decade’s fastest rising song to reach #1 on Billboard’s “Alternative Songs” chart, while also earning the duo their fourth GRAMMY® nomination (Best Rock Song). TRENCH follows Twenty One Pilots’ breakout album, 2015’s BLURRYFACE, which has gone on to sell over 7 million copies worldwide and earn the band their first ever GRAMMY® Award.

The Cleveland, Ohio, six- piece WELSHLY ARMS sound laces daring alternative rock with gospel-size scope and bluesy heart. Since 2013, Sam Getz, Brett Lindemann, Jimmy Weaver, Mikey Gould, Bri Bryant and Jon Bryant have canvased nearly every corner of the globe. Their 2017 EP “Legendary” to date has earned gold certification in Germany and Switzerland, cracked over 47 million Spotify streams, received 1.5 million Shazams and soared to the Top 15 of Alternative Radio. Additionally, they lit up the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! And earned praise from Indie Shuffle, Baeble and more.

MLB ALL-STAR CONCERT - SATURDAY JULY 6

THE KILLERS have received countless accolades for their artistic achievement, including multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards and more. The band, who have sold over twenty-five million albums worldwide, and headlined all of the world’s top festivals (Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury), released their newest studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, in September 2017, where it landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart the first week of its release. The album is the band’s fifth consecutive number one in the U.K., and Brandon Flowers’ seventh U.K. number one overall.

Louisville, KY's WHITE REAPER - Tony Esposito (guitar/vocals), Ryan Hater (keyboards), Sam Wilkerson (bass), Nick Wilkerson (drums), and Hunter Thompson (guitar) - remind us that "fun as hell" is a primary purpose of music. Equal parts glam and grit, White Reaper's forthcoming new album finds the band packing nu-disco boogie and grinning twin guitar leads into masterly crafted pop songs. Expected later this year, the album will follow 2017’s critically acclaimed The World’s Best American Band, which was praised by Pitchfork for having "more riffs than you can fit into the trunk of a Camaro". Their new song “Might Be Right” is available everywhere now.