Twitter Honors Michael Jackson On The 9th Anniversary Of His Death

On the 9th anniverary of the icon's death, fans all over the world took to Twitter to share their heartfelt thoughts about Michael Jackson. Here is just a glimpse at what the conversation looks like:

Today marks nine years since Michael Jackson passed away. June 25, 2009 was the day music changed forever, the talent of this man was extraordinary, something that will never be seen again. I’m just insanely grateful for all the incredible music he left behind for us fans. pic.twitter.com/L5I5JrMsxK — Jake Armitage (@jakearmitage1) June 25, 2018

“If you enter this world knowing you are loved and you leave this world knowing the same, then everything that happens in between can be dealt with.” R.I.P to the King of Entertainment. We lost a great human 9 years ago today #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/v7ebILjRYX — ✘ iᴠᴀɴ ᴄᴀsᴀs ✘ (@ivaan_casas) June 25, 2018

9 years ago we lost a musical legend whose music and performances will never be forgotten #MichaelJackson will forever remain the King of Pop -- --❤️ pic.twitter.com/rZnjsKk4Hu — lucy; 민윤기 (@yxxngii_) June 25, 2018

Michael was my favorite person he helped a lot with my depression anxiety and when I was getting bullied I always wished to visit his star today I did I love you Michael #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/9dgUikn9wK — ✨---- (@Cruz8Anahy) June 25, 2018

he was and still is a legend. what an iconic to the music industry #MichaelJackson — ky-- (@TheKyraWeldon) June 25, 2018

I was only 11 years old when he passed away. I was devastated as was the rest of the world. His music, his message and his legacy will live on forever. May he rest in peace. #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/sPdSpZRxRj — Yessi-- (@heart_encaged) June 25, 2018